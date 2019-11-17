police lights.jpg (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Stock photo

A 20-year-old Winston-Salem man died early Sunday from injuries suffered in a one-vehicle accident, Winston-Salem police said.

Police responded at 6:52 a.m. to the accident in the 2200 block of Briar Glen Road.

Officers found Christopher Austin Lackey deceased at the scene. He had been riding a Kawasaki dirt bike.

Police determined Lackey had been traveling west on Brian Glen when he failed to complete riding through a curve in the roadway and hit a light pole.

Lackey was not wearing a motorcycle helmet.

The traffic enforcement unit of the police department is investigating the fatal accident. Police required 3½ hours to clear the accident scene.

Lackey's next of kin have been notified. 

It is the 15th traffic fatality in Winston-Salem for 2019, compared with 21 at the same time in 2018.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

rcraver@wsjournal.com

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments