The mother of a missing 15-month-old Tennessee girl has been arrested, authorities said Tuesday night.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in Blountville, Tenn. has charged Megan Boswell with false reporting, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.
Evelyn Mae Boswell remains missing, and the Amber Alert for her remains active, the TBI said.
Megan Boswell, 18, had told investigators that the toddler's grandmother took the little girl to Mendota, Virginia.
Megan Boswell told WJHL-TV in Johnson City, Tenn. on Monday that her mother took Evelyn Mae Boswell to a campground. Authorities later searched the area and didn't find the girl, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office told the station late Monday.
The child's grandmother, Angela Boswell, 42, and her boyfriend, William McCloud, 33, were arrested last week in Wilkesboro on fugitive warrants unrelated to the toddler's disappearance, Wilkes County Sheriff's Lt. Logan Kerr said.
Boswell and McCloud agreed on Monday to be extradited back to Tennessee. Boswell told the judge she wanted to return home and resolve the situation with her granddaughter, news outlets reported.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that McCloud and Boswell are "believed to have information" regarding the whereabouts of the girl, who was reported missing Feb. 18, but might not have been seen since December.
The TBI said Evelyn's mother and grandmother have given conflicting dates and accounts about the girl's disappearance.
