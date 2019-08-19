GRAHAM — A mother and son accused of draining a 71-year-old woman's checking account after her Social Security check was deposited now face criminal charges.
On Aug. 5, the victim reported a card connected to her checking account had been used over the course of several days and that her bank account had been depleted, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. The withdrawals occurred just after her Social Security check was posted to her account.
The victim told deputies she suspected Kathleen Marie Davis, who lived with the victim, and Davis’s son, Joseph Faulk Ashley Jr., were involved because she said Davis had previously stolen money from her, according to the release. Davis and Ashley had not been back to the victim’s residence since the funds and the card were discovered as missing.
Investigators determined that Davis, 44, and Ashley, 20, used the victim’s card over the course of several days at ATMs, as well as for purchasing items.
Ashley, of Burlington, is charged with six counts of identity theft, six counts of obtaining goods by false pretense and one count of exploitation of elder trust. He has a $150,000 secured bond.
Davis, of Mebane, is charged with two counts of identity theft, two counts of obtaining goods by false pretense and one count each of financial card theft, trafficking in stolen identities and exploitation of elder trust. She has a $50,000 secured bond.