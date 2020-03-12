BURLINGTON — The day after two men were charged in the alleged sexual assault of a middle schooler on a school bus, the mother of another teen is being charged with submitting a false report and misleading investigators.
Melissa Marie King, 35, told her daughter to report that she was an additional victim of an assault on the school bus, her arrest warrant said.
Byron Tucker, public information officer of the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, said the girl was on the school bus that day but was “absolutely not” assaulted.
All of the Alamance-Burlington School System school buses have security cameras on them, Tucker said. From the security footage, investigators were able to see King’s daughter and see that she was not assaulted, he said.
“It was all fabricated,” Tucker said about the report.
Brandon Lane, an 18-year-old student at Southern Alamance High School, was charged with felony sex crimes for attempting to sexually assault a 14-year-old Southern Alamance Middle School girl on the bus.
JV wrestling coach and substitute bus driver Samuel Bradly Freeze, 42, is also facing felony sex crimes, including four charges of misdemeanor child abuse. He “encouraged” Lane to assault the girl, according to warrants.
The county is still pursuing charges against Lane and Freeze based on previous evidence.
The sheriff’s office believes that King was planning to file a lawsuit against the school system and that submitting a false report was “an attempt to have leverage,” for future legal action, according to a news release.
