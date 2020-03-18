A Mocksville man was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of stabbing his wife, authorities said.
Shawn William Lee Wilkins, 38, of N.C. Highway 801 South was charged with attempted first-degree murder, the Davie County Sheriff's Office said.
Wilkins was taken to the Davie County Jail with his bond set at $500,000, the sheriff's office said.
Davie County sheriff's deputies went to the 1800 block of N.C. 801 South and found Abigail Wilkins, 22, of Gemstone Lane in Mocksville, with a stab wound, the sheriff's office said.
Shawn Wilkins is accused of stabbing his wife, Abigail Wilkins, during a domestic disturbance and leaving the scene, the sheriff's office said. Abigail Wilkins was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where she underwent surgery, the sheriff's office said.
The N.C. Highway Patrol found Shawn Wilkins' vehicle, a 1991 Lincoln car, in Mocksville, and troopers arrested Wilkins, the sheriff's office said.
