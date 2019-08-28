A police chase in King on Tuesday morning ended in a crash that caused power outages in parts of the city.
King Chief of Police Jordan Boyette said the car was stolen from Winston-Salem, and one of the passengers was a 16-year-old girl who had been missing from Raleigh for more than seven months. Boyette said the girl had most likely run away from home and was not there against her will.
The girl and the driver were taken to a hospital in Winston-Salem. The 16-year-old was later turned over to her next of kin, King police said. She was reported missing from Raleigh on Jan. 21.
Boyette said officers first encountered the car on Main Street in King, when it went through an intersection at a high rate of speed. Boyette said his officer ran the plates of the car and, when dispatch reported them stolen, the officer turned on his blue lights.
The driver of the car, Jesse James Smith, 31, of Winston-Salem, sped up, and the officer chased him, Boyette said. Smith crashed into a light pole on Brown Road shortly after the chase began.
“It didn’t go but just for a minute or two,” Boyette said. “Blue lights to crash was probably less than a mile and a half.”
Boyette said about 800 people lost power as a result of the wreck.
After the wreck, another car pulled up to a scene driven by a woman who appeared to be impaired, police said. The woman, Brittany Collins Marion, 33, of Winston-Salem, caused a disturbance, Boyette said, and her car had bullet holes in it from a different incident in Winston-Salem.
It is unclear what incident Marions’ car was a part of in Winston-Salem.
A search of Marion’s car found suspected methamphetamine and various stolen items, including a printer and clothing, Boyette said.
Marion faces two charges each of manufacturing a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and distribute controlled substances. Police also charged her with trafficking methamphetamine.
Police charged Smith with speeding, possessing drug paraphernalia, resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer and fleeing to elude arrest. Police also had an order for his arrest on the charge of larceny of a motor vehicle.
Boyette said charges on the stolen goods are likely and that his office is working to determine exactly where the items were stolen.
“We’ve got our suspicions that it was from either the Winston Walmart or our Walmart,” Boyette said.
