Age: 30 Date: Oct. 5

Where: 2800 block of Cole Road

Anyone charged: No

Officers and emergency medical technicians responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. to a report of an unconscious person on Cole Road. Lazaro-Padilla, who had been shot, was pronounced dead at the scene.

