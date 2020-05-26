Winston-Salem police are looking for a man who robbed the Microtel Inn at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.
Police say the man went to the inn, located at 100 Capitol Lodging Court, at 2:30 a.m. and pointed a handgun at a clerk inside. The clerk gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash, and the man left the scene in a white car.
Police describe the man as being between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a blue face mask, a dark blue and light blue striped sweater, jeans and white and gray tennis shoes.
No one at the Microtel Inn was injured during the robbery.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call police at 336-773-7700, or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
