Winston-Salem police searched Thursday for an armed man who is suspected of robbing Michaels crafts store and another business within a 20-minute period, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
The first incident happened about 6:40 p.m at Michaels — the Arts and Crafts Store at 1050 Hanes Mall Blvd., police said in a news release.
A man armed with handgun entered the business, took items to the register, and demanded money, police said. The man then stole an undisclosed amount of money, left the store, got into a vehicle and left the scene.
About 20 minutes later, officers went to the Subway restaurant located at 7738 North Point Blvd. after they received report of another armed robbery, police said.
The robber, who matched the description of the suspect in the Michael's Store robbery, entered Subway, showed the clerk a handgun in his waistband and demanded money, police said. The armed man stole an undisclosed amount of money and left the restaurant. He then got into a vehicle and left that scene.
Anyone with information about these robberies can can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is also on Facebook.
