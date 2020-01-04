Map 4

Age: 30 Date: June 21

Where: 1628 Thompson Drive

Anyone charged: No

Officers found Zamora unresponsive in the house with a gunshot wound to his chest about 2:30 p.m. Police say Zamora talked in the front yard with an occupant in a vehicle, and at least one gunshot was fired. Zamora ran inside his home, where he collapsed.

