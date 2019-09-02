Two men shot on Longview Drive Monday night were in stable condition at a Winston-Salem hospital, police said.

The shooting took place in the 1800 block of Longview Drive at about 8:37 p.m. The men, 25-year-old Josiah Davis of Kernersville and 22-year-old Alfredo Saldierna, were standing in the road outside Saldierna's house, police said.

PHOTOS: Double shooting in Winston-Salem.

Police said suspects pulled up in a vehicle and fired multiple shots, injuring the two men. The vehicle was last seen traveling north from the area.

Winston-Salem Fire Department and Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the scene in the Morningside Manor neighborhood in the city's southeastern section.

Police were searching for the vehicle carrying the suspects but had made no arrests Monday night.

A man who lives nearby said he was inside his home when he heard gunshots.

“We heard gunshots and came out to see,” said Oscar Tinoco, who lives a couple of houses down from where the shooting occurred. “We saw someone on the floor, and we came to help out. “

Tinoco said a woman was outside the house and screaming in reaction to the shooting, although she did not appear to have been wounded.

What appeared to be a patch of shattered auto glass lay on Longview immediately in front of the house where the shooting was reported, but it was not clear whether it had anything to do with the case.

A pickup truck parked in the block to the north of the crime scene appeared to have been struck by a slug, investigators could be heard saying as they carried out their investigation.

The house where the truck was parked was also hit. Officers were sweeping the street with their flashlights, looking for casings and crime evidence.

Police said anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800 or police at 336-773-7700. 

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

wyoung@wsjournal.com

336-727-7369

@wyoungWSJ

Recommended for you

Load comments