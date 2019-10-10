Winston-Salem police are investigating an early morning break-in that ended in a car chase and the burglars getting away, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Officers went to a home in the 400 block of E. 16th Street around 2:27 a.m. Thursday after getting a call about a burglary there, police said. While on their way, police communications told the officers the burglars had just left the residence in a car that belonged to someone who lived there.
The officers saw the vehicle and tried to pull it over, but the driver didn’t stop, causing the officers to give chase, police said.
The car chase went through several residential neighborhoods before coming to a stop in the 900 block of Oaklawn Avenue, about three miles from where the car was stolen. There, two men got out of the car and ran away, police said. Police searched the area for the two men but couldn’t find them.
Officers recovered every item taken from the residents of the burglarized home on E. 16th street, police said. A 32-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, both of the home on E. 16th street, are listed as the victims, according to a police records release.
One of the burglars is described as wearing a light colored hoodie, dark pants and a white shirt over his face and carrying a silver revolver, police said. The other burglar is described as wearing a red hoodie, dark pants and a black mask and carrying a black handgun, police said.
Authorities ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336- 727-2800. Crime Stoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
