GREENSBORO — A McLeansville man was in jail Sunday, accused in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist on Thursday.
Justin Franklin Marshall Covington, 28, turned himself in to authorities on Saturday evening, Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said.
Joseph Danny Brown, 43, of Julian, died from his injuries. The collision ejected him from his motorcycle, police said at the time.
At 6:42 a.m. Thursday, Brown was driving a 2019 Honda Z125M northbound on South English Street when he entered the intersection of McConnell Road and collided with an eastbound vehicle. Officers said the vehicle failed to stop for a traffic signal and fled with significant damage to the right passenger side.
Paramedics took Brown to Moses Cone Hospital where he died.
Covington is charged with felony hit-and-run is being held under a $100,000 secured bond, according to Guilford County jail records.
His next court date is Monday.