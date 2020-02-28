Winston-Salem police vehicle light bar (copy)

Winston-Salem police are looking for two men who robbed a McDonald’s at gunpoint early Friday at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Trademart Boulevard, according to the police department.

Officers went to the restaurant, located at 1460 Trademart Blvd., at 1:23 a.m. after getting a call about an armed robbery there, police said. Two men wearing masks came into the restaurant displaying firearms and demanding money.

The two men got money from the registers and from the restaurant office before leaving the scene, police said. They didn’t fire their guns and there were no injuries reported.

In addition to the masks, the men wore hooded sweatshirts, dark pants and white shoes, police said.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the robbery to contact Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County at 336-727-2800.

