A Mayodan man is charged with murder after deputies with the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office found 24-year-old Christian Artis dead at a home near the Rockingham County line.
Deputies went to the home at 2418 K-Fork Road Monday around 1 a.m., where they found Artis dead of a gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said.
Detectives would later arrest 30-year-old Matthew James Murray, of Mayodan, on charges of murder, saying he killed Artis.
“This is so sad to see a person so young taken from his family,” Sheriff Mike Marshall stated in a news release. “I'm praying for them after this senseless crime.”
Murray is being held in the Stokes County Jail under a $1 million secured bond.
