Pazuzu Algarad was transferred from the Forsyth County Jail to Central Prison in Raleigh for safekeeping. It was the second time he had been transferred for safekeeping since his arrest on Oct. 5, 2014. A transfer for safekeeping can be for three reasons — security, mental-health disorders or medical conditions, officials said.
