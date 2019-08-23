Pazuzu Illah Algarad was accused of putting his mother, Cynthia Lawson, in a chokehold at the home they shared at 2749 Knob Hill Drive in Clemmons. In court documents, law enforcement officers alleged that Algarad regularly performed “satanic rituals” and animal sacrifices at the Clemmons home.

Pazuzu Algarad house in Clemmons

A view of the vacated home at 2749 Knob Hill Drive in Clemmons on Wednesday, March 11, 2015. In early October 2014 human remains were found in the backyard.

Recommended for you

Load comments