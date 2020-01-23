Winston-Salem police are investigating after a man robbed a CVS store on Wednesday night, according to the police department.

Officers went to the store, located at 3325 Robinhood Road, around 11 p.m. after getting a call about a robbery there.

Police say a masked man, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and wearing grey sweatpants, came in the store with a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

The masked robber made off with an undisclosed amount of money from the store's office, police said. He didn't fire his weapon, and no one was injured, police said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers can also be reached through its Facebook page, "Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County."

