Age: 26 Date: Oct. 28 Where: 1047 W. Academy St.

Anyone charged: Yes

Officers were called to an apartment about 3 a.m., where they found Smith, who had been stabbed several times. He died at the scene. Police charged Smith’s roommates, Jesse Jesus Sanchez, 20, and Brandon Michael Bussey, 20, with murder.

