A Winston-Salem man is charged with involuntary manslaughter after police continued to investigate the Sept. 26, 2019 shooting death of 31-year-old Angel Tapia-Salinas.
Police arrested 26-year-old Andres Martinez-Vargas on Thursday on charges of involuntary manslaughter and the improper storage of firearms to protect minors, although it's not clear how or whether any minor was involved in the shooting. A magistrate gave Martinez-Vargas a $15,000 unsecured bond and he was released from custody.
Police say Tapia-Salinas’ death is now being investigated as a homicide.
In September, officers went to Tapia-Salinas’ home on Bloomfield Drive after reports of a shooting there. Officers found Tapia-Salinas with a gunshot wound to his torso. Forsyth County EMS took him to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he died.
Police said in September that multiple people were present for the incident.
With Tapia-Salinas death being reclassified to homicide, the 2019 homicide total for the city increases to 32. There has been one homicide in Winston-Salem in 2020.
Police said this investigation is ongoing and are withholding further details.
