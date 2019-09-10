Jermaine Andrew Ramsey

HILLSBOROUGH — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon at Piedmont Triad International Airport in connection to a Thursday shooting that injured another man.

Jermaine Andrew Ramsey, 36, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in the Thursday morning shooting just outside Hillsborough, the sheriff's office stated in a news release Tuesday.

The victim, 42-year-old Jarrid Brooks, is a longtime friend of Ramsey, the sheriff's office said. Brooks is recovering from a .40 caliber gunshot wound to the face. Investigators believe Ramsey shot Brooks after an argument escalated.

Ramsey was arrested after authorities received information from U.S. Customs and Border Protection that he had booked a flight from the Greensboro airport to LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

The magistrate set his bail at $200,000. His next court date is Oct. 7 in Orange County District Court in Hillsborough.

