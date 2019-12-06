HIGH POINT — A man wanted in a robbery and vehicle chase last month was arrested Friday in Wilmington, High Point police said.
Jamez A. Jones, 22, of High Point is being held without bail on charges of common law robbery, felony breaking and entering, assault on a female, habitual misdemeanor assault, robbery with a dangerous weapon, speeding to elude arrest and larceny of a motor vehicle, police said in a news release. He was given a total of $150,500 in secured bail on two other charges, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and failure to appear.
Police said previously they responded about 2 p.m. Nov. 11 to the 800 block of Circle Drive on a report of a vehicle taken at gunpoint.
Three hours later, an officer saw the stolen vehicle and tried to pull it over, however, the driver did not stop and officers began to pursue the vehicle.
When the stolen vehicle reached the 1300 block of Furlough Avenue, everyone fled on foot, police said. Officers chased the back-seat passenger, later identified as 19-year-old Ardshad Malik-Montan Tomlin, and arrested him after a brief pursuit.
Two other people in the car escaped, but police said they identified the driver as Jones.
Tomlin was charged at the time with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and resist, delay and obstruct a police officer.
