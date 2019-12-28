DAVIDSON COUNTY — Indiana authorities have found and arrested Tristan Thomas, who has been on the run from authorities since early December.
The 24-year old is accused of hitting and killing Timothy Dickens with his Truck on Dec. 7.
Dickens was walking along Highway 109, just south of Winston-Salem, around 4 a.m. that morning.
Authorities believe Thomas had been driving while impaired at the time and crossed the center line. He is accused of hitting Dickens and not stopping to help him.
Thomas was arrested Dec. 20 in Indiana, where he had been hiding out from the past several weeks.
“I’m relieved that he’s not out there where he can’t hurt anybody else,” Pat Dickens told FOX8 just minutes after she learned of his arrest.
She said the past few weeks have been hard on her and the rest of the family but especially difficult for his three children.
This was their first Christmas without their dad.
“The first Christmas without their daddy. Without my Jeremy...I don’t care if you’re 41 or 4. Your baby’s your baby,” Dickens said.
Thomas will make his first court appearance on Jan. 6 where the decision to extradite him back to Davidson County will be discussed.
