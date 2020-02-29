REIDSVILLE — A 23-year-old Reidsville man wanted in connection with his brother's killing early Saturday has turned himself in, authorities said this evening.
Curtis Tyrell Watlington, who was wanted on a charge of second-degree murder, turned himself in at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Reidsville police said in a news release. Watlington is being held without bail in the Rockingham County jail. He has a first court appearance on Monday, police said.
Officers responded about 12:10 a.m. Saturday to the 500 block of Warriner Street for a shooting and found an injured Derris Watlington, also of Reidsville. Police said he died from his injuries at a local hospital. Police did not have Derris Watlington's age.
REIDSVILLE — Police are looking for a Reidsville man in connection with a fatal shooting early today.
Police said in a news release that 23-year-old Curtis Tyrell Watlington faces a charge of second-degree murder in the death of his brother Derris Watlington.
Officers responded about 12:10 a.m. Saturday to the 500 block of Warriner Street for a shooting and found an injured Derris Watlington, also of Reidsville. Police said he died from his injuries at a local hospital.
Police said Curtis Watlington was last seen driving a Kia Spectra, with N.C. registration ZVN-9635, and he could be in the Greensboro area.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Investigator Menard at 336-347-2305 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.