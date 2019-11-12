Justin Lynn Ramirez

Ramirez

 ACSO

Updated at 10:27 a.m.

GRAHAM — A man wanted in a Monday night double fatal shooting in Graham is in custody.

Justin Lynn Ramirez, 31, was found Tuesday morning in Asheboro, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's investigators are enroute to take custody of him.

Ramirez will be returned to Alamance County and will be interviewed by investigators.

Correction: The Sheriff's Office had earlier said the victims were found in Haw River.

GRAHAM — The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said a man wanted in a deadly double shooting in Haw River on Monday night should be considered armed and dangerous.

At 10:21 p.m., deputies responded to 2092 Payne Road in Haw River in reference to two people found dead from gunshot wounds, a sheriff's office news release stated. This is being investigated as a double homicide.

Authorities are looking for the suspect, 31-year-old Justin Lynn Ramirez, address unknown. He is 6 feet 1, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. 

Ramirez is believed to be driving a stolen 1996 Dodge pickup truck with N.C. registration YC7394. The truck is beige in color with a single brown stripe down the side. It is primer in color on the front and top. 

If seen, do not approach Ramirez, and call 911.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments