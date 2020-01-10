MULBERRY, N.C. — A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot by a Wilkes County deputy in Mulberry Friday, according to Chief Deputy David Carson.
The deputy reportedly shot the man around 1:20 p.m. in a garage near a home across from Baptist Home Church along NC 18 north.
Carson said the man was shot during an investigation and not while the deputy was responding to an incident.
The man who was shot was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem by air, according to Carson.
No one else was injured.
Wilkes County deputies and SBI personnel are still on scene investigating.
