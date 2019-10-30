The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was stabbed to death at a home on Meadowdale Drive on Tuesday night, according to Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough.
Deputies went to the home at 6105 Meadowdale Drive about 9 p.m. after getting a call about a domestic disturbance, Kimbrough said. They found a man with stab wounds, Kimbrough said. The sheriff declined to release his name because he's not sure if the family is aware of the man's death.
The person died on the way to the hospital, Kimbrough said. The investigation is currently listed as a death investigation, and a woman stabbed the man as part of a "domestic incident," Kimbrough said. However, no one has been charged and no one is in custody, Kimbrough said.
He said the case has been referred to the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office.
"We basically know what it is," Kimbrough said.
On Wednesday morning, residents of the neighborhood told the Journal they didn't know what happened at 6105 Meadowdale. Yellow crime scene tape surrounded the empty house, and a sheriff's deputy sat in his car outside, keeping watch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.