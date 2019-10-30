Meadowdale Drive

Yellow tape surrounds the house at 6105 Meadowdale Drive Wednesday morning after a manwas killed here Tuesday night.

 BY LEE O. SANDERLIN Winston-Salem Journal

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was stabbed to death at a home on Meadowdale Drive on Tuesday night, according to Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough.

Deputies went to the home at 6105 Meadowdale Drive about 9 p.m. after getting a call about a domestic disturbance, Kimbrough said. They found a man with stab wounds, Kimbrough said. The sheriff declined to release his name because he's not sure if the family is aware of the man's death.

The person died on the way to the hospital, Kimbrough said. The investigation is currently listed as a death investigation, and a woman stabbed the man as part of a "domestic incident," Kimbrough said. However, no one has been charged and no one is in custody, Kimbrough said.

He said the case has been referred to the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office.

"We basically know what it is," Kimbrough said.

On Wednesday morning, residents of the neighborhood told the Journal they didn't know what happened at 6105 Meadowdale. Yellow crime scene tape surrounded the empty house, and a sheriff's deputy sat in his car outside, keeping watch.

