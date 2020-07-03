A man was stabbed in the neck late Thursday in Winston-Salem but is recovering at Forsyth Medical Center, police said. Emergency department personnel called police around 8 p.m. to report that 25-year-old Marquis Trevon Lockhart had been admitted with a stab wound.

Police said Lockhart was stabbed in a fight with another man in the 2400 block of Tantelon Place.

Winston-Salem police ask that anyone with more information call the department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also find Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County on Facebook.

