A person was shot in Winston-Salem on Wednesday night, bringing the total of people shot since Monday to four.

Police went to the area near Link Road and Peters Creek Parkway about 10 p.m. after getting a call about a person being shot, according to Winston-Salem police officer Lt. Gregory Dorn. Officers found 22-year-old Nikolas Scott with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police said.

Scott and another unnamed person had been arguing throughout the day, according to Dorn, with the conflict escalating to the point that the other person shot Scott.

Police had no one in custody as of mid-morning Thursday, Dorn said. However, he said the suspect is known to police.

Four people have been shot in Winston-Salem since Monday, with three people being killed in the city.

On Monday, one person was shot in the early morning hours on E. 17th Street. Across town, in the West Salem neighborhood, one person was stabbed to death and another was shot and left for dead on Mulberry Street.

Tuesday saw another shooting in the city when police found 16-year-old Jayden Jamison shot to death in an SUV at the intersection of Pittsburg Avenue and Burton Street. Another teen was arrested in his death.

So far in 2019, police have received more than 1,700 911 calls reporting gunshots, according to data obtained by the Winston-Salem Journal. Since July 1, at least 73 shootings have taken place in the city, with nine people killed and at least 24 people injured.

There have been 23 people killed in the city in 2019.

