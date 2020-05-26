A Memorial Day shooting left one man injured at an apartment building on Old Vineyard Road, Winston-Salem police said.

Police went Monday night around 9:40 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Old Vineyard Road after getting reports of a shooting there. Officers found 31-year-old Zacarius Saul Sanchez in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. The wound is not life-threatening.

Sanchez, who lives at the apartment complex, told investigators he was sitting in his car when a group of people got out of a nearby car and started shooting, police said. 

Police say it's not clear if the shooters targeted Sanchez, or if he is an unintentional victim. The shooters may have left the scene in a black sedan. 

The exterior of Sanchez's building, 3411 Old Vineyard Road, was also struck by gunfire, but none of the bullets went through the brick walls. No one else was injured.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the police department at 336-773-7700, or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

