Winston-Salem police are searching for suspects after a man was shot early Christmas morning at the Rolling Hills Apartment Complex.
Police went to the apartments, in the 700 block of Ferrell Court, about 1:15 a.m. on Christmas after getting reports of a man being shot.
Officers found 35-year-old Raymont Richardson Jr. with a gunshot wound, police said. Richardson received treatment at an area hospital, and his injuries aren’t life threatening, police said.
However, investigators say Richardson is not cooperating and police don’t have any suspects in the shooting.
Authorities ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the police department at 336-773-7700, or Crime Stoppers at 727-2800. All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous.
