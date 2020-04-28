A Winston-Salem man was shot multiple times Monday night.
Dominique Oneal McKinney, 30, was standing on the 700 block of Barney Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. when he was shot, police said.
Investigators say the shooter fled the scene in an unknown direction. They also say McKinney has not cooperated with the investigation.
He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital and was being treated Friday night for injuries that police said were not life-threatening.
Authorities ask that anyone with information about the shooting call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers is also has a Facebook page, Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.