A man was shot multiple times late Sunday in Winston-Salem, police say.
Asante Sims, 32, of the 3400 block of Jeketer Drive in Winston-Salem, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital and is expected to recover, according to officials.
Investigators say he was in a front yard in the 100 block of North Martin Luther King Drive around 11:30 p.m. when a dark-colored coupe pulled up next him. Someone fired shots in his direction.
The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding the crime contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.