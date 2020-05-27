A man is dead after a shooting in the 100 block of Park Circle around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. His killing is the city's third homicide since Saturday.
The shooting occurred near the Link Apartments Brookstown complex an BB&T Ballpark in downtown Winston-Salem. The man, 27, lived in a house nearby, according to Winston-Salem police officer Lt. Gregory Dorn.
Police first got a 911 call about a body lying in the road, Dorn said, and soon after received calls about people hearing a single gunshot. When officers and Forsyth County EMS arrived, the man was dead. Police aren't releasing his name until his family is notified of his killing.
"This appears to be an isolated incident, and we're still canvassing the area," Dorn said.
Homicide detectives and the police department's forensic unit erected a tent over the man's body in order to keep the rain off Wednesday morning. Some apartments at the Link complex have balconies overlooking the road, but it's not known if any of those residents saw or heard anything.
The man's death is the city's ninth homicide of the year. Through the same time period in 2010, the city had recorded eight homicides.
On Sunday, Ella Lorine Crawley, 50, died after being severely beaten in the day before. A man and woman walking near the Gateway Commons Park in the Aster Park area off Northwest Boulevard found her Saturday morning with severe head injuries.
On Monday, 49-year-old Kevin Raphael Johnson died after someone cut him several times during an argument. No arrests have been made in either death.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.