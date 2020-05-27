Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE WESTERN PIEDMONT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING ... .A TROPICAL LIKE AREA OF LOW PRESSURE WILL LIFT NORTHWARD FROM OFF THE GEORGIA COAST THIS MORNING AND ACROSS CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA THIS AFTERNOON INTO THIS EVENING. THIS WILL BRING ANOTHER ROUND OF HEAVY RAIN TO THE AREA. THIS COMBINED WITH SATURATED SOILS FROM RECENT RAINS WILL LEAD TO A THREAT OF FLASH FLOODING ACROSS THE WESTERN PIEDMONT OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR A PORTION OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, ALAMANCE, ANSON, CHATHAM, DAVIDSON, FORSYTH, GUILFORD, MONTGOMERY, MOORE, RANDOLPH, RICHMOND, SCOTLAND, AND STANLY. * FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS WILL SPREAD NORTHWARD INTO CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA TODAY. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE EXPECTED. THIS COMBINED WITH SATURATED SOILS FROM RECENT RAINS WILL LEAD TO THE THREAT OF FLASH FLOODING. * RAPID RISES ON CREEKS AND STREAMS, AS WELL AS FLOODING OF LOW- LEVEL AREAS, MAY OCCUR, ESPECIALLY IN URBAN AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&