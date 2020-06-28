Police tape
Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting Sunday evening that left a man injured.

The shooting occurred at 7:20 in the 2800 block of South Main Street.

When police arrived, they found Rodolfo Fernando Bernal, 20, of Clemmonsville Road, in a parking lot. Bernal had been shot in the torso and was taken to a hospital for treatment. His wound is not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Bernal said he was shot after an argument with another man. No one has been arrested. Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

