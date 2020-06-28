Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting Sunday evening that left a man injured.
The shooting occurred at 7:20 in the 2800 block of South Main Street.
When police arrived, they found Rodolfo Fernando Bernal, 20, of Clemmonsville Road, in a parking lot. Bernal had been shot in the torso and was taken to a hospital for treatment. His wound is not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
Bernal said he was shot after an argument with another man. No one has been arrested. Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.