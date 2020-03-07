GREENSBORO — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lot of a Randleman Road restaurant.
Officers responded at 2 p.m. Saturday to a report of an aggravated assault in the parking lot of Stephanie's Restaurant at 2507 Randleman Road, police said in a news release.
Officers found a 52-year-old man who had been shot. EMS took him to a local hospital. Police did not release his condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also send tips via the P3tips app or website.
