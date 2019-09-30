Police cruiser lightbar at night

GREENSBORO — A man was shot Monday evening and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers responded at 7:50 p.m. to reports of gunfire at 801 E. Market St. Upon arrival, they confirmed a shooting had occurred.

A short time later a man transported by a private vehicle arrived at the hospital for treatment, according to the release.

Police did not have a description of a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments