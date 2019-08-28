Police #Generic
Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that injured a 33-year-old man Tuesday night at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Salem Valley road, Winston-Salem police Lt. Greg Dorn said early Wednesday. .

Police responded to the apartment complex at about 8:55 p.m. and found the man, Dorn said. The man, whose identity has not been released by police, was shot in the torso and the arm, Dorn said. His injuries are not life-threatening.

There is no suspect information at this time, Dorn said, and police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the police department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem is also on Facebook.

