Officers are investigating after a man said he was shot in the arm Friday night while leaving a party in the city, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Officers went to an area hospital around 11 p.m. after 30-year-old Kirk Vernard Scales Jr. showed up with a gunshot wound to his left forearm, police said.
Scales told police he had just left a party, and while standing in the 3700 block of Beeson Dairy Road he heard several gunshots, police said.
Scales told police he left the area, and later realized he was shot in the arm.
Police didn’t provide a suspect description, and it’s unclear if one is available.
Authorities ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the police department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.