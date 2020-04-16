A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Thursday after an argument with another man, authorities said.
Derrick Wallace Smith, 52, of Betty Drive was shot in the leg and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police Lt. Todd Hart said. The shooting happened about 6:22 p.m. on Betty Drive in the city's southeastern section.
Charles Tyrone Watts, 65, of Marble Street was arrested in the incident and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of a firearm by a felon, according to an arrest warrant.
Watts is accused of shooting Smith with a rifle, the warrant said. Watts also is accused of possessing a glass pipe for use with a controlled substance and possessing a rifle after he was convicted in December 2000 of common-law robbery, a court record shows.
Watts served 16 months in prison for the robbery conviction, according the N.C. Division of Adult Correction.
Watts was being Thursday night in the Forsyth County jail with his bond set at $10,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 7.
