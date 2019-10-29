One man is dead after a shooting near Kimberley Park in Winston-Salem on Tuesday afternoon, said Police Captain Rick Newnum.

Photos: Shooting Investigation on Pittsburg Avenue

Police have yet to identify the person who was shot but say he appears to have been shot in a silver SUV on West 23rd Street. The car was found pulled onto the sidewalk at the intersection of Pittsburg Avenue and Burton Street.

Investigators are calling the death a homicide.

About 25 police officers were at the scene, and many of them went to canvas the area. 

The recreation center and areas surrounding Kimberley Park are closed for the time being, police said. 

Nearby Kimberley Elementary School has a teacher workday and its operations were not affected by the shooting, police said.

Children could be seen playing in backyards and in areas of the park near the area of the shooting. 

Investigators erected a privacy screen around the SUV in an apparent attempt to prevent people from seeing inside the car. It's not clear if the dead man was still in the vehicle.

There have been 22 people killed in the city in 2019. 

