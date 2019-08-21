Davidson County authorities arrested a Lexington man Tuesday after investigators linked him to the alleged sexual assaults of six juvenile girls.
Dustin Taylor Southall, 34 of White Street Extension was charged with six counts of statutory sex offense of a child, taking incident liberties with a minor and felony child abuse, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said. Southall was being held Wednesday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $2 million.
Investigators say the assaults have been occurring since approximately 2016.
Southall is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 30.
On June 30, detectives with the sheriff's office learned about allegations involving several female juveniles, the sheriff's office said. The victims were then interviewed at the Dragonfly House Children's Advocacy Center in Mocksville, where, officials allege, they disclosed details about the incidents.
Detectives then linked Southall to the allegations, the sheriff's office said.