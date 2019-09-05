A man robbed a convenience store in the 2600 block of North Liberty Street on Tuesday night, firing several times and pointing his gun at employees, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
A man wearing a black hoodie and black pants walked into Kristy’s Food Mart, 2609 N. Liberty St., just before midnight Wednesday and pointed a handgun at the store clerk, police said.
The man took the clerk’s wallet and the store’s cash drawer, police said. He fired the gun several times, but no one was injured, police said.
The robber was last seen running north, toward 27th Street, police said.
This is the third armed robbery of a business in the north side of the city since Aug. 22.
Police ask anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect to call the police department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers can be reached on their Facebook page, Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem, also.
