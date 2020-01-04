Red light flashing on emergency vehicle (copy) (copy)

GREENSBORO — Police are looking for the driver of a Subaru Forrester who hit and killed a man early Saturday near the intersection of South Swing Road and Tri-Port Court, police said in a news release.

Police identified the victim as Earnest Lee Cook, but did not release any more details about him. Cook was walking in the road near the intersection about 6:10 a.m. when he was hit by a 2014- to 2016-model Subaru Forrester, police said. Someone passing by saw Cook in the road and alerted a passing officer, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be left via the P3tips app or website.

