One person is dead after a shooting at a home in the 4700 block of Reid Road Tuesday night about 9 p.m., said Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough.

Deputies were dispatched to the home when someone called 911 to report hearing multiple gunshots, Kimbrough said. 

Upon arrival, the deputies found a man lying face down, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, Kimbrough said. It is not immediately clear if the man was found inside or outside the home.

Kimbrough said the man has not been identified yet, and the sheriff's office is still processing the scene of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

lsanderlin@wsjournal.com

336-727-7339

@LeeOSanderlin

