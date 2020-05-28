Homicide investigation

Updated 3:57 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Police have identified the man found shot to death this morning as 26-year-old Carl Edward Melton Jr. of Thomasville.

The second victim remains in critical but stable condition, police said Thursday afternoon.

Melton and the other man were found about 5:30 a.m. today in the 5300 block of Strasbourg Drive. Both had been shot, police said.

Police said they have no suspect information.

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating a fatal early morning shooting as a homicide.

Greensboro police officers found one man dead and another in critical condition about 5:30 a.m. today in the 5300 block of Strasbourg Drive, according to a news release.

Both men had gunshot wounds, police said in the release. 

No suspect information has been released, and police said the investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent through the P3tips app or at P3tips.org. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476.

