The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was killed last week by deputies after a chase through three counties.
John Mark Hendrick Jr., 32, who had addresses in Winston-Salem and Stokes County, was a passenger in a stolen SUV that deputies stopped in the Linwood community in Davidson County, said Capt. Mike Burns of the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.
Hendrick was killed after the driver of the SUV, Charles Justin Boothe, 31, of Winston-Salem tried to run over two Davidson County deputies, Burns said. The deputies began firing at the SUV, killing Hendrick, and injuring another occupant, the sheriff’s office said.
That passenger was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Burns declined to identify that passenger or the deputies involved in the shooting, saying that the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.
The SBI is looking into whether the use of deadly force was justified, a standard procedure in North Carolina. Both deputies who fired their guns are on administrative leave until the investigation is completed.
Boothe, 31, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law-enforcement officer and fleeing to elude, according to arrest warrants. He was being held Tuesday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $100,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said. He is scheduled to appear in court April 16.
The chase began shortly after 3 a.m. March 26 on Lewisville-Clemmons Road when a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy tried pull over a silver Mercedes-Benz SUV with three people inside for speeding.
The SUV, which had been reported stolen in Winston-Salem, didn’t stop, and the deputy chased it.
The chase headed east through Forsyth County into High Point, went from High Point to Greensboro in Guilford County, then south into Davidson County, going through both Thomasville and Lexington, authorities said.
After the SUV went through Lexington, and continued to travel south, Davidson County deputies took over as the lead pursuers.
The Davidson deputies eventually stopped the SUV in the Linwood community, near the intersection of N.C. 150 South and Old Salisbury Road. That led the events the resulted in the Davidson County deputies shooting and killing Hendrick, authorities said.
No deputies were injured in the incident.
