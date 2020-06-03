A man was shot Wednesday afternoon after he argued with another man in a park in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

The incident happened at 5:20 p.m. at Blum-Blanding Park at 2401 Ivy Ave., police Lt. Vince Rega said.

The victim's injury didn't appear to be life-threatening, Rega said.

The victim was alert when he was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment, Rega said.

Investigators are working to confirm the victim's identity, Rega said.  

After the shooting, police closed the park as officers searched for clues in the shooting.

Officers put up crime-scene tape around a shelter inside the park. 

No further details were immediately available.

jhinton@wsjournal.com

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

Recommended for you

Load comments