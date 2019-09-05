Winston-Salem police are investigating after a man was shot and injured Thursday night in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Motor Road.
WGHP/Fox 8, the newsgathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal, reported that a 40-year-old man was in the parking lot of some apartments in the 1100 block of Motor Road when he was fired on by someone in a car that drove onto the parking lot about 7:19 p.m.
The man was shot in the foot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect vehicle was described as an older model Ford Crown Victoria.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.
