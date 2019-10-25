Man found with gunshot wounds

A man was found with gunshot wounds in the 300 block of Gregory Street Friday.

A man has been taken to a local medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries after Winston-Salem police officers found him with gunshot wounds in the West Salem area of Winston-Salem.

Lt. Vincent Rega of the Winston-Salem Police Department said a call came in about 4:30 p.m. today about a shooting in the 300 block of Gregory Street.

When police responded, they found the man outside near an apartment building.

“This is an isolated incident,” Rega said. “It was a targeted individual. It is not a random act.”

Winston-Salem Police are actively investigating.

